ForMin Odobescu, at Bucharest 9 meeting; emphasizes importance of keeping developments in the Black Sea in NATO's attention

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participated on Friday in the ministerial meeting of the Bucharest 9 - B9 format, organized on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, on which occasion the Romanian official emphasized the importance of keeping the developments in the Black Sea in NATO's attention and welcomed the support and solidarity of the USA and the Allies with Romania, "in the context of the recent incidents on the territory of our country caused by the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine".

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the meeting was also attended by Victoria Nuland, the US Deputy Secretary of State.

At the meeting of the Bucharest Format 9, the ministers from the countries on the Eastern Flank of NATO, in the dialogue with the USA, discussed the developments in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of the support of the United States for the countries located on the Eastern Flank of NATO, as well as the consolidation allied positions in the region, told Agerpres.

"Minister Luminita Odobescu welcomed the support and solidarity of the USA and the Allies with Romania, in the context of the recent incidents on the territory of our country caused by the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine", states the quoted source.

The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized the importance of keeping developments in the Black Sea and the region in NATO's attention and strengthening deterrence and defense measures, in accordance with the decisions of the Allied leaders.

According to the MAE, the discussions showed the importance and usefulness of the dialogue in this format, created at the initiative of Romania and Poland, for coordinating the concerns of the Allies on the Eastern Flank.

"Since the outbreak of war against Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the B9 format has been used constantly, at various levels, for consultations and assessment of the implications of relevant developments for coordination at the Allied level. The organization of this event on the sidelines of the high-level segment sends a signal regarding Allied unity, as well as the importance of the region for Euro-Atlantic security", the MAE also informed.