ForMin Odobescu, Egyptian counterpart discuss situation of Romanian citizens in Gaza in phone call

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Sunday had a telephone conversation with her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri to discuss the situation of Romanian citizens in Gaza.

"During the conversation, the two ministers voiced concern with the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and agreed to coordinate efforts to introduce humanitarian aid to the enclave. At the same time, the two interlocutors discussed the situation of Romanian citizens and family members who have requested support in order to evacuate from the Gaza Strip," the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) reports.

Odobescu requested support from her Egyptian counterpart so that when the Rafah border crossing is functional again he would prioritise the evacuation requests of Romanian citizens.

She also reiterated that MAE is ready to provide consular support for the safe evacuation of Romanian citizens and family members requesting it. The Egyptian official gave assurances that Egypt pays special attention to the request to evacuate Romanian citizens from the Gaza Strip.