Founding members of ConTempo Quartet and Honorary Consul in Cyprus, decorated by President Iohannis

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees decorating the founding members of the ConTempo Quartet, the Honorary Consul of Romania in the Republic of Cyprus, Klitou Marios, and priest Matei Petre.

According to the Presidential Administration, "in appreciation of the dedication and interpretive talent placed in the service of art, for the artistic mastery and the special place they have in the cultural-artistic life of the country, for the talent, dedication and professionalism that led to the enrichment of culture and of universal spirituality, promoting Romania's image in Ireland", the president conferred the "Cultural Merit" order in the rank of Knight, Category D - "Performing Arts", to the founding members of the ConTempo Quartet: Andreea Banciu - violinist, Adrian Mantu - cellist, Ingrid Nicola - violinist, Bogdan Sofei - violinist.

At the same time, "as a sign of appreciation for the special contribution made to the development of the Romanian-Cypriot economic, political and cultural relations, for the involvement in the development of several social projects and for the conservation of the Romanian cultural heritage", President Iohannis conferred the Faithful Service National Order in the rank of Knight to Marios Klitou, Honorary Consul of Romania in the Republic of Cyprus.

"As a sign of appreciation for the important contribution to the consolidation of national spirituality and culture in the Republic of Cyprus, for the dedication with which he was involved in preserving the identity of Romanian communities abroad", the head of state conferred the "Cultural Merit" Order in the rank of Knight, Category G - "Cults", to the the Archpriest-Stavrophore Dr. Matei Petre - Romanian Orthodox Community of Nicosia.