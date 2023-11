Four Sikorsky S-70M Black Hawk helicopters, designed for managing emergencies, have bee added, as of Friday, to the endowment of the General Inspectorate of Aviation (IGAv) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI).

The four helicopters are part of a batch of six Sikorsky S-70M Black Hawk aircraft, purchased through the European project VIZIUNE 2020, co-financed under the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme 2014-2020, agerpres reports.