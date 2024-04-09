Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Full fishing closure comes into effect in Romania

knd.ro
pescuit

A full fishing closure in Romania started on Tuesday in all natural waterways in the country, under Order 561/2023/11/2024 approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment, that will last until June 8 for commercial or recreational purposes, with some exceptions.

The closure will last 60 days in natural fish habitats, while in the waterways constituting the state border with Ukraine, including Musura Bay, it will last 45 days, with fishing to be prohibited from April 16 throughout May 30.

From April 9 to June 7, commercial, recreational and family fishing is prohibited, including in the Razim-Sinoe complex and coastal lakes.

The fishing closure is determined according to the reproductive period of the aquatic resource, so that it is protected for sustainable exploitation.

During the closure, recreational fishing is allowed in private lake areas in compliance with the order approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.