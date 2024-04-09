Full fishing closure comes into effect in Romania

A full fishing closure in Romania started on Tuesday in all natural waterways in the country, under Order 561/2023/11/2024 approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment, that will last until June 8 for commercial or recreational purposes, with some exceptions.

The closure will last 60 days in natural fish habitats, while in the waterways constituting the state border with Ukraine, including Musura Bay, it will last 45 days, with fishing to be prohibited from April 16 throughout May 30.

From April 9 to June 7, commercial, recreational and family fishing is prohibited, including in the Razim-Sinoe complex and coastal lakes.

The fishing closure is determined according to the reproductive period of the aquatic resource, so that it is protected for sustainable exploitation.

During the closure, recreational fishing is allowed in private lake areas in compliance with the order approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment.