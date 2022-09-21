Gaudeamus Book Fair arrives in Iasi for five days

The 7th edition this year of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair will take place over September 21-25 in the Unirii Square in Iasi.

The event will take place in the following days within a set of mobile exhibition pavilions that can be visited by book lovers between 10,00 am and 8,00 pm.

"The fact that we have such a book fair in Iasi is admirable. Iasi is a city of culture and implicitly a city of books. Around 1650 Miron Costin said that "there is no more beautiful and useful leisure than reading books." I am convinced that a fair where we have the chance for the publisher, the writer and the reader to be together is a necessity and will bring the world closer to books and "reading," said the honorary president of this year's edition edition, poet Cassian Maria Spiridon, the president of the Romanian Writers' Union - Iasi Branch, in the opening of the fair, told Agerpres.

Mayor Mihai Chirica was also attending the opening of the book fair, on which occasion he underscored the need to introduce reading into the Educated Romania programme.

The Gaudeamus book fair is being organized just a few days before the start of the academic year and a few days after the start of the school year and offers an excellent opportunity to select and purchase both the materials needed by pupils and students, as well as the titles sought exclusively for the pleasure of reading.

Cornelia Chifor, the coordinator of the Gaudeamus Book Fair, said that the novelty of the edition in Iasi comes from the participants' stands, which come with their latest offers in the publishing area.