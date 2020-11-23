GCS: 4,207 new cases of COVID-19, tests processed in past 24 hours - 9,938

A number of 4,207 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following 9,938 tests processed at national level, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Monday, 422,852 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 296,844 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 3,908,681 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 9,938 were performed in the last 24 hours, 7,488 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 2,450 upon request.

A number of 13,685 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of which 1,160 in intensive care.

In Romania, 48,034 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 12,459 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 82,274 people are in quarantine at home, and 15 in institutionalized quarantine.

Another 130 people (74 men and 56 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 10,177.

According to the GCS, 125 of the recorded deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, one did not have comorbidities, and for four no comorbidities had been reported so far.

In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes applied 8,948 sanctions, amounting to 1,737,293 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 445 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains 6,864, and the number of deaths remains at 126.