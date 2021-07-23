GCS: One single death recorded in COVID-19 patients in the past 24hrs

Only one death has been reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

Another death was also reported, which occurred prior to the mentioned interval but was entered in the database later, upon the request of the Ministry of Health, by the Public Health Directorates, following the verifications performed.

The persons who died had comorbidities, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,266 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.