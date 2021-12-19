GCS: Over 14,000 people generate PLFs to enter Romania

More than 14,000 people have generated digital Passenger Locator Forms to enter Romania, most of them for the border crossing point at "Henri Coanda" International Airport, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

"According to the data provided by the Special Telecommunications Service, from the launch of the application https://plf.gov.ro until 18:00, 35,549 accounts were created on the platform and 14,212 people generated digital forms to enter Romania (Passenger Locator Form - PLF). The difference between the number of people who created their account on the platform and those who generated the form is represented by those who wanted to see what the application looks like, what information is required or what are the necessary steps to fill in the form,"GCS points out in a release.

The quoted source mentions that most of the people filled in the forms for border crossing points at "Henri Coanda" International Airport - 5,221, "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj - 1,193, Nadlac Border Crossing Point - 955, Bors Border Crossing Point - 742, Nadlac II Border Crossing Point - 708, Agerpres informs.

GCS brings to mind that, on Sunday morning, the Special Telecommunications Service made operational the https://plf.gov.ro platform, so that the people who will enter the country on Monday will have the necessary time to fill in the digital form.

Starting December 20, 2021, all persons arriving to Romania must fill in the digital Passenger Locator Form (PLF) to enter Romania, a document adopted in 18 states of the European Union and regulated by the Romanian Government.