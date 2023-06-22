Geoana: I am convinced Ukraine will succeed; Republic of Moldova has chance to escape from trap of history

Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, declared on Thursday evening, in Oradea, that Ukraine will win the war and that it will be part of the family of Western democracies, a situation in which the Republic of Moldova also has a better chance to escape from "the trap of geography and history so far".

"We are convinced that Ukraine will succeed in this effort to defend its independence and sovereignty. There is still an extremely violent confrontation. The counteroffensive that has begun will probably be a long one, it will not be easy, because the Russian Federation and has built quite robust defensive systems, but with our support and the will of Ukrainians to defend their independence and freedom, I am convinced that Ukraine will win. We are absolutely convinced that Ukraine will win this war and that it will be part of the family of Western democracies," declared Mircea Geoana in a short meeting with the press.

The deputy general secretary of NATO emphasized that Romania and the other 30 NATO allies are extremely united in helping Ukraine, "a morally correct, strategically necessary and politically indispensable matter".

"Yesterday in London there was a big conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine. (...) It would be very good to talk with our companies, with our ports - Romania is the fifth largest ship producer in Europe - to try to find relations on investment, reconstruction plan. And there is another important thing for us: if Ukraine succeeds - and it will succeed - also the Republic of Moldova has a better chance to escape from that trap of geography and history so far," said Mircea Geoana.AGERPRES