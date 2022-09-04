George Enescu International Music Competition begins: 34 musicians in semis

The 18the edition of the George Enescu International Music Competition takes place September 4-18 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, under the slogan "Music of Hope."

In all, 34 young musicians from all over the world have made it to the semi-finals of the competition, in the cello, violin and piano sections, with 22 orchestral and chamber works going on to compete in the composition section, where originality will also be awarded.

On Sunday, the event opens with a gala concert by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Ainars Rubiks, with a world premiere: "An Axe For The Frozen Sea" by Karlo Margetic, the prize-winning work in the composition section (symphonic music category) at the previous edition of the Enescu contest.

The bill of play also includes "Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major Op. 56" by Ludwig van Beethoven performed by the winners of the previous editions of the George Enescu International Competitive Music Festival 2020/21: Valentin Serban - violin; Jaemin Han - cello and Yeon-Min Park - piano, and "Symphony No. 9 in C major D 944" by Franz Schubert.

The bill also includes five recitals by established artists David Grimal (violin) & Itamar Golan (piano) - September 7; Frank Huang (violin) & guests: Marcel Johannes Kits (cello) and Angela Draghicescu (piano) - September 9; Dmitry Sitkovetsky (violin), David Geringas (cello) & Alexander Gordon (viola) - September 12; Daria Parkhomenko (piano) - September 14; Nelson Goerner (piano) - September 17, told Agerpres.

Concerts with orchestra are also scheduled - the sectional finals (cello, violin, piano), held together with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, where three of the best young musicians selected by the specialist jury will each perform a full concert, and at the end of the evening the winner of the competition will be announced.

During the semi-finals, the evolution of the young musicians who have signed up for the competition can be followed step by step, as they showcase a vast array of works in the form of recitals before the specialist jury and the public.

The winning works of the composition section will be announced to the public on September 18, together with the winners of the piano section.

Conducting in the finals will be prominent musicians of the world stages, and the performances will be broadcast by Mezzo, with support from SRR and SRTV.

A series of galas starring the winners of the previous editions of the Enescu contest will take place in Sibiu.