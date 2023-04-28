Germany, France and US, take first 3 places in ranking of countries to control enterprise subgroups in Romania

Germany, France and the United States of America occupy the first three places in the ranking of the countries that control enterprise subgroups in Romania, the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Friday showed.

According to the INS, In Romania, in 2021, a number of 91,760 enterprise groups were identified, out of which 4,934 all-resident enterprise groups and 86,826 multinational enterprise groups (562 domestically controlled and 86,264 foreign-controlled, respectively), Agerpres informs.In 2021, 4,934 of the total enterprise groups identified in Romania were all-resident, namely more than 5pct of the total groups, with over 98pct of them being made up of two or more legal units.In 2021, out of the total multinational enterprise groups controlled from abroad and identified in Romania, 14,820 are groups controlled by foreign legal persons and 71,444 are groups controlled by foreign natural persons.According to the INS, most part of the enterprise groups in Romania operate in trade.In 2021, the distribution of the enterprise groups in Romania by economic activity, at CANE Rev. 2 section level, shows that most of them operate in: section G - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 33pct of the total enterprise groups; section F - Construction - 12pct of the total enterprise groups; section M - Professional, scientific and technical activities - 10pct of the total enterprise groups; section C - Manufacturing - 10pct of the total enterprise groups; section L - Real estate activities - 8pct of the total enterprise groups.The all-resident enterprise groups predominantly operate in the following areas: section G - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 19pct; section C - Manufacturing - 11pct; section F - Construction - 11pct; section M - Professional, scientific and technical activities - 11pct; section S - Other service activities - 9pct of the total enterprise groups.Moreover, in Romania, in 2021, a share of 28.3pct of the total number of employees in active enterprises performed their activities in enterprises that were part of multinational groups controlled fromabroad.In 2021, 21.1pct of the employees of the entire national economy worked in enterprises controlled from the top 10 countries.According to the share of the number of employees, most of the enterprise subgroups in Romania are controlled from Germany, France and the United States of America.The results of 2021 indicate that, according to the share of the number of employees, the first place is held by the enterprise subgroups controlled by legal or natural persons from Germany (17.6pct), the second place is held by those controlled from France (11.5pct) and the third place by those controlled from the United States of America (9.1pct).According to the share of the number of employees in total foreign-controlled multinational enterprise groups, the enterprise subgroups controlled from Germany predominantly operate in section C - Manufacturing (9.3pct), in section G - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (3.0pct) and in section M - Professional, scientific and technical activities (2.8pct).As regards the enterprise subgroups controlled from France, 4.8pct of employees are found in section C - Manufacturing, 2.5pct are found in section G - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 1.3pct are found in section J - Information and communication. The enterprise subgroups controlled from the United States of America have their highest number of employees in section C - Manufacturing (3.9pct) and section J - Information and communication (2.5pct).