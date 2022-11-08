Gordan Jandrokovic: I hope that Romania and Croatia enter Schengen Area on Jan 1, 2023

The President of the Parliament of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Jandrokovic, on Tuesday told the plenary sitting of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies that he hopes both Romania and Croatia will enter the Schengen Area on January 1, 2023, told Agerpres.

"There are many similarities in the political and national paths of Croatia and Romania. Our countries experienced the transition from communism to democracy. Such a transition was extremely difficult and we had to adjust multiple elements - mental, social, political and economic - but, for the goals we shared, to enter NATO and the EU, we were prepared to make these efforts, and these elements connect us. (...) Now both our countries aim to have a fuller integration in the EU framework. Croatia has chosen to enter the Eurozone by introducing the euro currency, and in less than eight weeks we will fulfill another strategic foreign policy goal, but there are two more areas that both Romania and Croatia want to achieve - access to the Schengen Area and membership in OECD. Croatia is fully prepared to join Schengen and the latest report from the European Commission confirms that Romania is ready as well. I hope that both Croatia and Romania will enter on January 1 next year," stated Gordan Jandrokovic, in the speech he delivered in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies.

In another line of thoughts, the Speaker of the Parliament (Sabor) from Zagreb mentioned that Russia's aggression against Ukraine reminds us that "freedom should never be taken for granted."

"Croatia will continue to support Ukraine politically, financially, humanitarianly and militarily. (..) Croatia clearly sees the multidimensional support necessary for Ukraine, the adaptation of the railways, these railways and the seaways have been made available to Ukraine for transport. Also, we appreciate the humanitarian aid that you give to thousands of refugees and the technical support. We know that it is good to have friends in difficult times. With the help of friends like Romania and Croatia, Ukraine will win this war," said Gordan Jandrokovic, the President of the Parliament Republic of Croatia.