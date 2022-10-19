Gov't approves ANP's accession to the International Corrections and Prisons Association

On Wednesday, the Government adopted a draft law regarding the accession of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP), as a full member, to the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA).

According to a press release of the Executive, the payment of the amount of 1,500 dollars/year was also approved, representing the annual contribution of the ANP to ICPA.

"The contribution can be changed annually by a decision of the General Assembly of ICPA, in which case the payment of the annual contribution is approved by a decision of the Government, within the limit of the equivalent in lei of the established amount. The membership is exercised starting in 2022," the press release says.

In addition, the Executive specifies that the International Corrections and Prisons Association is a non-governmental organization in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. AGERPRES