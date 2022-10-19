 
     
Gov't approves revised list of Romanian candidates for ECHR judge

cedo echr

The government on Wednesday approved in a memorandum the revised list of Romanian candidates for European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) judgeship, in accordance with the issues raised by the Advisory Committee of Experts on Gender Balance, as well as those related to the lack of necessary qualifications regarding one of the initially proposed candidates.

Thus, according to a press statement released by the government, Claudia Jderu, first on the reserve list, will replace Bogdan Iancu, with the revised list of Romanian candidates for ECHR judge including the following persons: Sebastian Raduletu; Razvan Horatiu Radu; and Claudia Jderu. AGERPRES

