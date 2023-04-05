Gov't earmarks 1.6 million USD through NATO to strengthen defence capability of Moldova and Ukraine

The Government decided on Wednesday, through a decision, to direct 1.6 million USD, the remaining unspent amount from Romania's contribution to NATO in support of the armed forces in Afghanistan (2nd tranche), to NATO Trust Funds for strengthening the defence capabilities of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

"Following deliberations at the Alliance level, it was decided that the remaining unspent amounts will be returned to the national budgets of the donor states or redirected by them to other NATO Trust Funds. The decision to allocate these funds, through NATO, to the benefit of the Rep. Moldova and Ukraine, is in line with the objectives set through the Government Programme 2021-2024 and reflects the commitments undertaken by Romania at high level in international forums," a press release of the Executive shows.