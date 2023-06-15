Gov't investiture/Ciolacu: Governance for all Romanians, not against anything or anyone

Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu has pledged that as the next Prime Minister he will work with all political leaders, regardless of party, and also establish real partnerships with the private sector, civil society, trade unions and academia for the good of Romania.

"Governance must be for all Romanians, not against anyone or anything. You cannot have a good government if you divide Romania in two, one left, one right, one good and one bad, one rural and one urban. There is only one Romania and it must have one government for all its citizens, and that must be the Romanian Government. We must be responsible to the Romanians who have shown great strength in these difficult times. Romanians have faced a pandemic, and now they are struggling with inflation and prices. In all these crises, Romanians have shown resilience and courage and have stood firm, as they have always done throughout history. To them, all of us, the political leaders in this hall, must bow. We are here because of the people, never the other way around, and we are here to work for them. We are here to put people before politics and we are not allowed to waste time with our own political dramas when Romanians are suffering," said Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday, at the joint meeting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies for the investiture of the Government.

He stressed that the Social Democratic Party has already shown that it understands these things, when it accepted to participate in the formation of the governing coalition.

"We formed this great coalition for the stability of Romania in the most difficult times. I guarantee you that I will always treat with respect the political leaders of any party who have truly served the country, just as I will feel only indifference towards those who thought that Romania is a casino where they can play with Romanians' money (...). This coalition has shown in the last 18 months that it can achieve results. Together we have stabilized the country in the most difficult moment of the last 20 years. The programmes supporting Romania have protected the population and the economy from crises. We capped energy and gas prices, we came up with a social package for low-income Romanians and pensioners, we increased the minimum wage and pensions and we returned 6% of GDP to the economy, three times more than the right-wing government in 2021. All these things happened under the Romanian government led by Nicolae Ciuca as Prime Minister. We must continue in the right direction when we talk about Romania. We must look beyond party lines. I am committed to working with each and every one of you, regardless of party, just as I am committed to establishing real partnerships with the private sector, the civil society, trade unions and the academic environment for the good of Romania," Ciolacu added. AGERPRES