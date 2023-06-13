Gov't rotation/PM-designate Ciolacu: By Thursday, Romania must have a voted gov't

Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu said that by Thursday the new government should obtain the vote of investiture in Parliament, after which the members of the executive will be sworn in.

"If Romania's government, led by Nicolae Ciuca, was about stabilising Romania, I wish that the next Romanian government, led by me, will be about economy and reforms. First of all, by Thursday, Romania must have a voted government, and then we'll come to you [at the Cotroceni Palace] for the swearing-in ceremony," said Ciolacu, in a joint press statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with President Klaus Iohannis.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader stressed Romania needs reforms and the National Recovery and Resilience Programme.

"Romania's place is in the European Union and NATO. No matter how much some seek to take Romania in another direction, Romania's path is the only one, and with political stability, it becomes a certainty," Ciolacu said.

He thanked for the honour of being designated Prime Minister, mentioning that this also implies "a great responsibility."

Ciolacu thanked National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca "for the gesture of honour" he made.

"I would not like to thank him as Prime Minister-designate. I would like to thank him as a Romanian, because through his gesture, Romania has moved to another stage. It has moved to a stage of consolidated democracy," Ciolacu said.

Marcel Ciolacu also wished President Klaus Iohannis "Happy Birthday" on his birthday. AGERPRES