Gov't to pass memorandum on Romania's accession to OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.

At today's meeting, the government will adopt a memorandum on Romania's accession to the Anti-Bribery Convention on an invitation from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary General Mathias Cormann, according to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

"A very important item on the agenda of today's meeting is the memorandum under which Romania pledges at the highest level to join the Anti-Bribery Convention and, practically, to take up the responsibility for active participation in all the activities of the working group. We are responding to an invitation to us from Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Mathias Cormann, and we thus join a solid approach regarding the development and implementation of effective policies in the fight against corruption," Ciuca said at the beginning the government meeting.

He added that becoming an associated member state and joining the Anti-Bribery Convention will have favorable effects on Romanian companies, which will be more visible, will have connections on wider foreign markets and thus there will be much more stable and greater opportunities for collaboration with foreign investors.

"It is an approach that will produce effects in the medium and long term, effects that we consider to be favourable and determine us to act in such a way as to adopt and observe the highest standards of best practices in the field of the Anti-Bribery Convention. It is an approach that brings benefits both to Romanian companies and investors, as well as to those from other countries who are interested in coming to invest in Romania. As such, I can assure you that the government will continue all measures to implement the standards, in accordance with the roadmap for joining the OECD. I am convinced that, as I am discussing with the official responsible for this area, Mr ambassador Luca Niculescu, and with your team, if we continue at this pace and keep up the dialogue and acquire all the recommendations and clarifications from the Technical Secretariat of the OECD, simultaneously with the implementation of the reforms under National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR), we will stand all the chances of becoming an OECD member in accordance with the specific OECD procedures and deadlines," said Ciuca.