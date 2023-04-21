Grindeanu: 4.5 B euros from POIM were fully accessed, MTI has an absorption rate of 100%

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure spent all the European funds allocated in the 2014-2020 budget exercise through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM), respectively 4.5 billion euros, which represents a first for Romania after joining the European Union in 2007, and has requested additional sums from other ministries or structures that will not be able to attract all the allocated money, which may exceed one billion euros, announced, on Friday, the relevant minister, Sorin Grindeanu.

"Here we still have happy moments, so, at least in the tumult of the last few days, namely it really gives me great pleasure to announce that everything related to the European money on the Large Infrastructure Operational Program and which returned to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure on the 2014-2020 budget exercise, which is based on the M+3 rule, all these funds were spent, which represents a first for Romania after our accession to the EU, after 2007. You know that every time, at least since 2007, the problem in our case it wasn't that we didn't necessarily have financing for the various infrastructure projects, but one of the causes, let's say, why the network of all types of transport in Romania is not a European one was also the fact that we didn't have the ability to we have been spending European money all these years. This is the first time this has happened. We are finishing this amount allocated for the 2014-2020 budget exercise about 9 months earlier, because we had until the end of 2023, which we brought in the situation of requesting additional amounts from MIPE, above what the 4.5 billion euros means, because at the end of the year there will probably be certain amounts that will not be spent by other ministries or other structures. Probably at the end of the year, if things go at the same pace and we will be approved for an additional and larger addition to the 450 million euros that we talked about, and we will have the ability to access more than that, we will talk about more of a billion. These amounts are already above what we had allocated," said Grindeanu, in a press conference.

In total, for all that means European funds, MTI benefits from 30 billion euros, of which 11 billion euros represent co-financing, and the remaining approximately 19 billion are divided as follows: on POIM there are 4.5 billion euros, already consumed, the Transport Program, the future operational program, has allocations of 4.6 billion euros, PNRR - 7.6 billion euros and CEF - 2.4 billion euros, told Agerpres.