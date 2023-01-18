Head of Oltenia Complex: Lorry involved in crash was meant for transporting goods not people

The general manager of the Oltenia Energy Complex (CE), Daniel Burlan, on Tuesday evening said that the lorry involved in the crash that took place at the Jilt Sud quarry was not approved for the transport of people, but was intended only for the transport of goods, told Agerpres.

Burlan mentioned that transport in quarries is done with such vehicles that have a capacity of 9 people.

He added that the driver knew the lorry was intended for the transport of goods only and that the man was not an employee of the company, but of a services provider.

"The state of the roads, unfortunately, is a general problem in mining quarries, as the work is done in open air, there are continuous excavations, and in such periods when there are precipitations, the roads deteriorate. (...) The lorry was not approved for the transport of people, but it was intended for the transport of goods. In the quarry there are also means of transport intended exclusively for personnel, (...) there are specific agreements concluded for the transport of personnel. The driver of the truck is not our employee, but of a services company, and he knew that that vehicle is intended for the transport of goods. In total, there were 16 people in the truck, 2 in the cabin and 14 inside," said Burlan.

He also mentioned that the decision was made, immediately after the accident, that the access to the quarry should be done only through safe paths.

"We made the decision that the access to the quarry should only be done on safe access roads, which cannot expose people to danger, even with those vans, the only ones that can be used in these conditions in the quarry. They are 6X6 lorries, the only ones that meet the conditions in the specifications. In the quarry, people move with such means of transport with a capacity of 9 people. Until now, we have not identified any other vehicle that can be approved for the transport of people in quarries and have authorization over this capacity," said Daniel Burlan.

The head of CE Oltenia added that the families of the victims will receive financial aid of 40,000 lei each.