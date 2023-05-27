Hungarian President, greeted with applause by Catholic Pentecost pilgrims in Sumuleu Ciuc

President of Hungary Novak Katalin arrived at the site of the Catholic Pentecost pilgrimage in Sumuleu Ciuc and was greeted with applause by the impressive crowd of pilgrims.

Novak Katalin accompanied the official retinue, made up of priests and pilgrims, preceded by the holy flag of Sumuleu, Laborum, which left from the front of the Franciscan church of Sumuleu Ciuc.

Also among the pilgrims in the official retinue was former President of Hungary Ader Janos, together with his wife, who attends the event every year.

The Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Semjen Zsolt, Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, Ministers Tanczos Barna and Eduard Novak, as well as other representatives of the Hungarian community in Romania and officials from Budapest were also present.

The Pentecost Mass was officiated by Monsignor Dr. Gergely Kovacs, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Alba Iulia, and the sermon was delivered by Father Urban Eric, provincial of the Franciscans of Transylvania, announced the rector of the Franciscan Church of Sumuleu Ciuc, Father Timar Sandor Asztrik.

He also said, a few days ago, that the President of Hungary is of the Reformed religion, but participates "with great devotion to the pilgrimage of Sumuleu," being present for the first time at this event. According to local sources, after the liturgy, the President of Hungary will visit the Franciscan Church of Sumuleu Ciuc. AGERPRES