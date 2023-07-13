Hydrologists: Code Orange and Code Yellow Flood Alerts on rivers in 21 counties, until Friday morning

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued, on Thursday, a Code Orange flood warning, with the possibility of exceeding the defense quotas, valid until Friday morning on the rivers in Bistrita-Nasaud and Maramures counties.

According to the current hydrometeorological situation and the weather forecast for the next 24 hours, between July 13, 3:00 p.m. and July 14, 8:00 a.m., floods will be recorded on certain river sectors in the Viseu, Iza river basins (Maramures county) and Somesul Mare (Bistrita-Nasaud county).

At the same time, hydrologists extended the Code Yellow warning, starting on Thursday, at 12:00, until Friday, for rivers in the counties of: Maramures, Satu Mare, Bistrita-Nasaud, Bihor, Cluj, Salaj Arad , Alba, Harghita, Mures, Brasov, Sibiu, Covasna, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Iasi, Vaslui, Galati, Vrancea and Botosani.

The warning mainly concerns the phenomena of important leaks on slopes, torrents, streams, rapid floods on small rivers, with possible severe effects of local flooding, which can occur with greater probability and intensity from Thursday evening, until Friday morning at 6:00.AGERPRES