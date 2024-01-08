Immigration Inspectorate says Romanian labour market is free to bring in 100,000 immigrants

A contingent of 100,000 workers from other countries are allowed to work on the labour market in Romania in 2024, according to Government Decision no. 1,338 of December 29, 2023, informs the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI).

"The decision regarding the establishment of this year's quota has been taken considering Romania's economic development potential, the need to ensure the labour force required in some sectors of activity or trades, which cannot be covered by Romanian workers, and also the need to prevent situations in which foreigners work in Romania without legal forms," shows the press release from the IGI sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The Government establishes the quota of foreign workers who are allowed on the Romanian labour market at the proposal of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity annually, agerpres reports.