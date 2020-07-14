Industrial output falls by more than 17 pct January through May 2020

Industrial output in Romania decreased in the first five months of the year by more than 17 pct compared to the same period in 2019, both as a gross series and as an adjusted series, mainly due to the negative results in the manufacturing industry, the extractive industry, respectively the production and supply of electricity, heat, natural gas, hot water and air conditioning, the data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) read on Tuesday.

From 1 January to 31 May 2020, versus the same period in 2019, industrial production (as gross series) decreased by 17.4 pct, as a result of the drops recorded in three industrial sectors: the manufacturing industry (-19.7 pct), the extractive industry (-9.8 pct) and production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.1 pct).

Furthermore, as a series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality, the industrial production decreased by 17.2 pct, due to decreases in the manufacturing industry (-19.6 pct), the extractive industry (-8.9 pct) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-7 pct).

The INS release says that the data published on Tuesday capture the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the measures taken by the authorities following the decree of the state of emergency on the territory of Romania from 16 March 2020 and the state of alert period from 17 May 2020.