INSP: 51 cases with Omicron variant confirmed, 9-15 January

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of 9 - 15 January, a number of 51 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, of which 25 are "variants of concern" and 26 are "variants of interest."

Of the 26 cases with "variants of concern," seven cases are confirmed with the Omicron variant, BA.2.75 sub-variant and 19 cases with the BQ.1, told Agerpres.

So far, 50 cases were recorded with the BA.2.75 sub-variant, 150 cases with the BQ.1 sub-variant and 3 cases with the XBB Omicron sub-variant.

According to the INSP, until 15 January, there were a number of 9,877 cases with the Omicron variant. Of these, 3,003 cases were confirmed with the BA.2 sub-variant (30pct).

According to last weeks's reports, the BA.4 sub-variant hasn't been detected in any case, while the BA.5 sub-variant was detected in two cases.

Until now, the BA.5 (35pct) sub-variant was detected in 3,436 cases.

The INSP sowed that until 15 January a number of 18,411 sequences were reported to the INSP - CNSCBT.

The 51 sequences from last week were reported by INBI "Bals."