IntMin Bode: Although the pandemic was a challenging time, our joint effort paid off

Interior Minister Lucian Bode on Tuesday thanked Romanians for the observance of the COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic and for choosing to get vaccinated, adding that although it was a challenging time the joint effort paid off in the end.

On March 8 at 00:00hrs, Government Decision 171 of February 3, 2022 extending the state of alert in Romania and establishing rules to be applied during it to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ceases to be applicable.

"Thus, starting at 00:00hrs, all restrictions cease, as well as the restriction or prohibition of certain activities as provided for in the mentioned piece of legislation, for example: the obligation to wear protective masks in public spaces; the restriction or prohibition of the organisation and unfolding of rallies, demonstrations, processions, concerts or other types of public gatherings; restricting or prohibiting the movement of persons and vehicles in places and within certain hours; remote working," says the Ministry of Interior (MAI).

Also coming to an end is the involvement of the local Police in the activities carried out by the police units, as well as the operational subordination of the voluntary services for emergency management and the ambulance services.

At the same time, the border crossing points temporarily, totally or partially closed during the state of alert will reopen, as follows:

* At the Romanian-Hungarian border: Carei - Satu-Mare County

* At the Romanian-Bulgarian border: Lipnita, Dobromir - Constanta County.

MAI reminds that documents such as the identity card and driving license whose validity was extended during the alert will expire after a period of 90 days from the end of the state of alert. MAI departments issuing such documents will inform the citizens on how they are issued, so as to avoid long queues at the counters.

The provisions regarding the European Union's digital COVID-19 certificate and the digital passenger form to enter Romania remain in force. AGERPRES