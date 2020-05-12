Iohannis: Professional athletes can go back to training camps, yet sports competitions will not start

Professional athletes can resume their training after 15 May, when the state of emergency is over, but sports competitions will not start in this first phase of relaxation, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"Professionals can resume their training under special conditions of hygiene, medical checks. But sports competitions in this first stage will not begin. So, I repeat, professional athletes can go back to training camps under very clearly described conditions, but sports competitions will not be resumed now, in the first stage," Iohannis pointed out.

For amateur athletes, added the president, "it is possible to resume activity only where individual sports are played, individual sports including if a sports base is used, but only outdoors".

"So for amateurs it is possible to resume workout only in individual sports and only outdoors. And if a sports base is used, access to the locker room, where they change equipment, is not allowed," Iohannis stressed.