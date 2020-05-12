 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: Professional athletes can go back to training camps, yet sports competitions will not start

Facebook
klaus iohannis

Professional athletes can resume their training after 15 May, when the state of emergency is over, but sports competitions will not start in this first phase of relaxation, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"Professionals can resume their training under special conditions of hygiene, medical checks. But sports competitions in this first stage will not begin. So, I repeat, professional athletes can go back to training camps under very clearly described conditions, but sports competitions will not be resumed now, in the first stage," Iohannis pointed out.

For amateur athletes, added the president, "it is possible to resume activity only where individual sports are played, individual sports including if a sports base is used, but only outdoors".

"So for amateurs it is possible to resume workout only in individual sports and only outdoors. And if a sports base is used, access to the locker room, where they change equipment, is not allowed," Iohannis stressed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.