Iohannis: Romania is prepared to provide its own energy infrastructure to diversify natural gas supply

Romania is prepared to provide its own infrastructure to diversify the supply of natural gas from multiple sources, considering that the aim is to eliminate energy dependence on the Russian Federation, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, Agerpres reports.

"From the discussions that we had today it turns out that Romania and Spain have converging opinions regarding the importance that we grant to developing energy transport infrastructure, ensuring inter-connectivity between member states, increasing production and storage capacities. Romania is prepared to provide its own energy infrastructure so as to diversify supply of natural gas from multiple sources," the head of state said.He showed that the necessary measures for mitigating the impact of energy prices for European consumers will be discussed during the meeting of the European Council, which will take place next week."The measures taken at European level must also take into account the energy security of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine," added President Iohannis.