Iohannis: Romanians want cars, but 'things are moving very slowly' in transport infrastructure

Romanians want cars, but "things are moving very slowly" in the field of transport infrastructure, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after visiting the Bucharest International Auto Show (SIAB).

"For Romania, the automotive area has become very, very important. There are thousands and thousands of jobs in the automotive sector, the automotive sector is already producing 25% of Romania's exports," Iohannis said.The head of the state also spoke about the infrastructure issue, which he also mentioned in short discussions with several exhibitors."I have seen a lot of beautiful cars and I have understood that Romanians want cars, I think Romanians, and I, want to have relevant roads, because here things are moving very slowly and I admit that I am upset that in the field of transport infrastructure I have not seen lately any achievement. It is clear that we still have a lot of work here," he said.

AGERPRES .