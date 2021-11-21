Irina Bara, Ekaterine Gorgodze win title in doubles event in Motevideo (WTA 125)

The Romanian-Georgian pair Irina Bara/Ekaterine Gorgodze won, on Saturday, the title in the doubles event of the WTA 125 tournament in Montevideo, equipped with total prizes worth 115,000 US dollars, after defeating Carolina Alves (Brazil)/Marin Bassols Ribera (Spain), 6-4, 6-3, in the final, agerpres reports.

Bara and Gorgodze, seeds no. 1, defeated their opponents in one hour and 16 minutes of playing.

In the first set, the pair came back from 0-2 and won 6-4, and in the second act, after losing their service at the beginning, they took four balls in a row, keeping their advantage until the end ( 6-3).The Romanian-Georgian pair was rewarded with a cheque of 5,000 US dollars and 160 WTA points in doubles for their victory in Uruguay.Bara and Gorgodze have 14 victories in their last 15 doubles matches, and they won four titles in the last five tournaments (Karlsruhe WTA 125, Transylvania Open WTA 250, Buenos Aires WTA 125 and Montevideo 125).