Isarescu, about listing of Hidroelectrica: Bucharest Stock Exchange is taking its maturity exam today

The Bucharest Stock Exchange is taking its maturity exam with the listing of Hidroelectrica, a leader in electricity production and the main supplier of technological services needed in the national energy system, the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, said on Wednesday.

"We are honored to host the event occasioned by the stock market listing of Hidroelectrica, a leader in electricity production and the main provider of technological services needed in the national energy system - the largest stock market listing, right in this room. The listing on the stock exchange, the largest in the history of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, represents a team effort over several years. The impact of the company's activity is much greater, being reflected daily in the chain of suppliers and customers, in the lives of the natural persons beneficiaries. The mix of energy production 100 percent from renewable sources and the integration of the technological process brings competitive advantages and value both to the listed company and to the Romanian economy and Romanian society in general, the society in which this company carries out its activity," said Mugur Isarescu, at the event of listing of the Hidroelectrica company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

According to him, starting from scratch, the Romanian companies currently listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange have a cumulative capitalization of approximately 42 billion euros, "an impressive figure in itself".

"The growth may be less rapid than we, those who participated then, in 1995, at the inauguration of the Stock Exchange, would have liked. We would have liked to develop faster, to go faster. This growth, however, was constant and marked a gradual consolidation," Isarescu added.

He emphasized that the National Bank of Romania, as the first partner of the Stock Exchange and host of the Stock Exchange, places great value not only on rapid development, but also on a thoughtful, sustainable long-term approach.

"Today, 28 years after its re-establishment, considering this sustainable development, but also this record listing for our area, I say the following: the Bucharest Stock Exchange is taking its maturity exam today," Isarescu pointed out.AGERPRES