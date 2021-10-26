 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for big fight in Transylvania Open round of 16

gds.ro
Jaqueline Cristian

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the big fight in the round of 16 of the WTA 250 Transylvania Open, endowed with total prizes of 235,238 US dollars, hosted by BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, after defeating Slovenian Kaja Juvan, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3).

Jaqueline Cristian (23 years old, 105th in the WTA rankings) managed to prevail after almost three hours of play (2 h 46 min), saving two match balls in the tiebreak of the second set.

Jaqueline Cristina defeated Juvan in August, in Belgrade, in the first round, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

The Romanian has secured a cheque worth 3,675 US dollars and 30 WTA points, and in the round of 16 she will face off Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (28 years old, WTA's 43rd), the fifth seed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.