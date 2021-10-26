Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for big fight in Transylvania Open round of 16

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the big fight in the round of 16 of the WTA 250 Transylvania Open, endowed with total prizes of 235,238 US dollars, hosted by BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, after defeating Slovenian Kaja Juvan, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3).

Jaqueline Cristian (23 years old, 105th in the WTA rankings) managed to prevail after almost three hours of play (2 h 46 min), saving two match balls in the tiebreak of the second set.

Jaqueline Cristina defeated Juvan in August, in Belgrade, in the first round, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

The Romanian has secured a cheque worth 3,675 US dollars and 30 WTA points, and in the round of 16 she will face off Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (28 years old, WTA's 43rd), the fifth seed.