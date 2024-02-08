Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for quarterfinals of Transylvania Open (WTA) tennis tournament

The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open tournament, the only WTA 250 category in Romania, after defeating the Danish Clara Tauson, 6-4, 6 -0, on Thursday, in the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no. 81st in the WTA) won after one hour and 21 minutes, in a match in which she managed 4 aces, and her opponent committed 7 double faults.

Tauson (21 years old, no. 80th in the WTA) needed medical attention due to back problems.

The two players are tied now in direct matches, 3-3, the last two being victories of the Dane. Last week, Tauson won 6-2, 6-0 in the Linz qualifiers.

Jaqueline Cristian secured a cheque for 6,608 dollars and 54 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she will face the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.