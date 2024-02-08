Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for quarterfinals of Transylvania Open (WTA) tennis tournament

gds.ro
Jaqueline Cristian

The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open tournament, the only WTA 250 category in Romania, after defeating the Danish Clara Tauson, 6-4, 6 -0, on Thursday, in the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no. 81st in the WTA) won after one hour and 21 minutes, in a match in which she managed 4 aces, and her opponent committed 7 double faults.

Tauson (21 years old, no. 80th in the WTA) needed medical attention due to back problems.

The two players are tied now in direct matches, 3-3, the last two being victories of the Dane. Last week, Tauson won 6-2, 6-0 in the Linz qualifiers.

Jaqueline Cristian secured a cheque for 6,608 dollars and 54 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she will face the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.