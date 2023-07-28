July 28 in history - National Day of Ambulance

National Day of Ambulance

1330 - Romanian-Bulgarian Army is defeated at Velbazhd (current Kyustendil), Bulgaria, by the Serbian Army

1848 - 1848 Romanian Revolution: People's Assembly on the Liberty Plain (Filaret Plain) elects a Regency Council: Nicolae Golescu, Ion Heliade-Radulescu and Christian Tell

1854 - Birth of Victor Babes, doctor and bacteriologist, full member and Vice President of the Romanian Academy (1899-1900; 1918-1919) (d. October 19, 1926)

1892 - Birth of Victor Badulescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 1953)

1913 - Signing of Peace Treaty of Bucharest ending the Second Balkan War

1916 - Birth of aeronautics electromechanical engineer Nicolae N. Patraulea, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 May 2007)

1949 - Birth of actress Ioana Pavelescu

1955 - Birth of visual artist Mariana Palea

1970 - Death of chemist Costin D. Nenitescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 15, 1902)

1976 - Birth of Carol-Eduard Novak, paralympic cyclist of road and runway, of Hungarian ethnicity, minister of Sports. He won the first medal for Romania at the Paralympic Games, as well as the first gold medal, at the 2012 edition in London. So far, he is the only Paralympic champion of Romania

1984 - At the 23rd Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Romanian athletes win 20 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 17 bronze medals

2005 - Government decides to grant Romanian citizenship to Tudor Petrov Popa, in order to quicken his and Andrei Ivantoc's (members of the Ilascu Group) release from the Tiraspol prison under the authority of the separatist Transnistrian regime

2007 - Death in Paris, France of Romanian-born French writer Isidore Isou (b. 31 January 1925)

2011 - Death of art critic and historian Petre Oprea (b. March 11, 1928)

2011 - Romania wins a gold medal through Alexandra Larisa Florian, and one silver through Stefania Adelina Dobre, in the women's judo contest with the European Youth Olympic Festival in Turkey

2012 - Romanian judoka Alina Dumitru grabs a silver medal at 48 kg category in the Summer Olympic Games of London

2019 - Death of actress Monica Ghiuta (b. 26 July 1940).