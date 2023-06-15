June 15 in history

1841 - Birth of physician, botanist Dimitrie Grecescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2 October 1910)

1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: National Assembly in Lugoj of Romanians from Banat decides to form Romanian people's army, headed by Eftimie Murgu, introduce Romanian language and recognize Romanian nation

1875 - Establishment of the Geography Society of Romania

1889 - Death of Mihai Eminescu, Romanian national poet, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 15, 1850)

1909 - Birth of Virgil Teodorescu, poet, essayist and translator, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 24, 1987)

1911 - Birth of actress Eliza Petrachescu (d. 4 March 1977)

1926 - Birth of cameraman, documentary film director Pantelie Tutuleasa (d. 28 December 2015)

1926 - Birth of film director Savel Stiopul (d. 28 September 2007)

1929 - Death of mathematician Traian Lalescu, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 12, 1882)

1934 - Birth of Matei Calinescu, literary critic, historian, comparatist, poet and prose writer, established in USA after 1973 (d. 24 June 2009)

1959 - Birth of actor Alexandru (Ducu) Darie, Romanian contemporary theater director, Bulandra Theater manager (d. September 18, 2019)

1990 - The Mineriad over Bucharest comes to an end

2007 - Over 100 athletes with disabilities from Romania, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey and Hungary compete in first International Special Olympics Tournament of Unified Athletics, organised in Bucharest

