 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

June 15 in history

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

1841 - Birth of physician, botanist Dimitrie Grecescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2 October 1910)

1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: National Assembly in Lugoj of Romanians from Banat decides to form Romanian people's army, headed by Eftimie Murgu, introduce Romanian language and recognize Romanian nation

1848 - Lugoj National Assembly of the Banat-based Romanians decides the establishment of the Romanian People's Army headed by Eftimie Murgu, the introduction of the Romanian language and the recognition of the Romanian nation

1875 - Establishment of the Geography Society of Romania

1889 - Death of Mihai Eminescu, Romanian national poet, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 15, 1850)

1909 - Birth of Virgil Teodorescu, poet, essayist and translator, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 24, 1987)

1911 - Birth of actress Eliza Petrachescu (d. 4 March 1977)

1926 - Birth of cameraman, documentary film director Pantelie Tutuleasa (d. 28 December 2015)

1926 - Birth of film director Savel Stiopul (d. 28 September 2007)

1929 - Death of mathematician Traian Lalescu, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 12, 1882)

1934 - Birth of Matei Calinescu, literary critic, historian, comparatist, poet and prose writer, established in USA after 1973 (d. 24 June 2009)

1959 - Birth of actor Alexandru (Ducu) Darie, Romanian contemporary theater director, Bulandra Theater manager (d. September 18, 2019)

1990 - The Mineriad over Bucharest comes to an end

2007 - Over 100 athletes with disabilities from Romania, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey and Hungary compete in first International Special Olympics Tournament of Unified Athletics, organised in Bucharest

2012 - First edition of International Political Film Festival Cinepolitica, the only event of its kind in Romania.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.