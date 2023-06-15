June 15 in history

1841 - Birth of physician, botanist Dimitrie Grecescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2 October 1910)
1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: National Assembly in Lugoj of Romanians from Banat decides to form Romanian people's army, headed by Eftimie Murgu, introduce Romanian language and recognize Romanian nation
1875 - Establishment of the Geography Society of Romania
1889 - Death of Mihai Eminescu, Romanian national poet, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 15, 1850)
1909 - Birth of Virgil Teodorescu, poet, essayist and translator, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 24, 1987)
1911 - Birth of actress Eliza Petrachescu (d. 4 March 1977)
1926 - Birth of cameraman, documentary film director Pantelie Tutuleasa (d. 28 December 2015)
1926 - Birth of film director Savel Stiopul (d. 28 September 2007)
1929 - Death of mathematician Traian Lalescu, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 12, 1882)
1934 - Birth of Matei Calinescu, literary critic, historian, comparatist, poet and prose writer, established in USA after 1973 (d. 24 June 2009)
1959 - Birth of actor Alexandru (Ducu) Darie, Romanian contemporary theater director, Bulandra Theater manager (d. September 18, 2019)
1990 - The Mineriad over Bucharest comes to an end
2007 - Over 100 athletes with disabilities from Romania, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey and Hungary compete in first International Special Olympics Tournament of Unified Athletics, organised in Bucharest
2012 - First edition of International Political Film Festival Cinepolitica, the only event of its kind in Romania.AGERPRES