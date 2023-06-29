JusMin Gorghiu: In 2022 - lowest percentage of recidivists in the last 13 years.

Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu said on Thursday that, in 2022, Romania reached the lowest percentage of recidivists among the incarcerated population in the last 13 years, told Agerpres.

"I have to tell you that I have a little joy regarding the problem of recidivism: in 2022, Romania reached the lowest percentage of recidivists in its prison population in the last 13 years: 36%," Alina Gorghiu said at an event organised on the occasion of the Romanian Prison Workers' Day.

According to a press release from the Justice Ministry sent to AGERPRES, Gorghiu conveyed that they are working to solve the problem of insufficient detention places, and by the end of the year 1,275 will be given in use, an obligation assumed by the Resmives Memorandum.

"The Justice Ministry provides all the necessary support for the construction of the two new penitentiary units in Berceni and Unguriu, which are currently in the procurement phase. The order for the commencement of the execution works is expected to be issued at the beginning of 2024, if all goes according to the schedule. The penitentiary in Berceni will have 1,000 places of detention and the one in Unguriu 900. Thus, in the next 4 years, we will have almost 2,000 new detention places," Gorghiu said.