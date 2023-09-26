JusMin Gorghiu: The opinion of the Ministry of Justice on tax bill is favourable

Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu on Tuesday denied a hypothetical antagonism between the Ministry of Justice and the rest of the government, saying that the opinion on the government's latest tax bill is favourable, and part of the observations the Finance Ministry has included in the bill.

"Someone tried to stir public emotion and a kind of antagonism between the Ministry of Justice and the rest of the government. We are talking about a normal procedure. (...) The Ministry of Justice approves the bills, the government ordinances coming from any ministry. ( ...) In this case, on the taking of responsibility, the opinion of the Ministry of Justice was a favourable one, with observations," Gorghiu said on Tuesday at the Parliament House.

She added that the opinion of the Ministry of Justice is an advisory one, and it "cannot say what is constitutional or what is not constitutional in a law, in a draft ordinance."

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate are scheduled to meet this evening in a joint session for government to pass its tax bill by taking responsibility for it before Parliament.