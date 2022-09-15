JusMin Predoiu: Draft justice laws have taken into account Venice Commission's opinions

The draft justice laws, under debate in the Parliament, took into account the opinions of the Venice Commission and were drawn up after consultation with the European partners, respectively with the European Commission, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, said on Thursday.

He was asked at the Parliament, where he participated in the debate of the Special Committee on the Laws of Justice, how he comments that the Save Romania Union notified the Venice Commission on the three drafts of the laws of justice.

Predoiu said that, firstly, these drafts are no longer in the management of the ministry, they are in the management of the Parliament, secondly, this referral is made within an assessment process parallel to the CVM, it is an assessment process at the PACE level, a process that all member states go through, and thirdly, said Predoiu, when we put together these draft laws, as during the public debate and the parliamentary debate, we took these opinions into account. Right in the room, I invoked the commission's opinions two or three times to propose, to support certain legislative solutions. (...) I took into account in the making of the drafts of the opinion of the Venice Commission, Predoiu said.

Asked if the politics is involved in the files, as accused by the Save Romania Union, Predoiu said: "Maybe they will come with evidence in this regard. To my knowledge, in the few years of my mandate at the Ministry of Justice, I had no such request, I had no pressure, I did not take the initiative of such pressure and I dare say that this is well-known," the minister of Justice claimed.