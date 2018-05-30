Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that "a political decision may be taken" in case President Klaus Iohannis does not comply with the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the chief-prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi.

"Just in theory, we have the electoral sanction. The people who, many times, we are only paying attention to during the elections, while they still see us, evaluate us, judge us, the people understand very well and very profoundly when we are just speaking for the sake of the public discourse, in the sense that the people do realize when we are convinced ourselves of what we are saying and when we're not. And these people can also judge us from an electoral point of view. Another sanction - that I don't even want to pronounce, but we will all know soon enough if we need to resort to it - it can also be a political decision," Tudorel Toader told Antena 3 private television station.Moreover, the Minister of Justice specified that the decree of the head of state related to the CCR decision will become "void," in case of a "resignation.""As soon as the decision is published, the head of the state will have a duty (...) to issue the decree. In that moment, his reflection time is over (...) and he definitely has two choices: one - to observe the decision of the Court, and the second (...) - not to observe it and not issue the removal decree. Of course, we do not exclude the second variant. In order to avoid such approach, there is also a third possibility that a resignation arrives and then the decree will remain void," said Tudorel Toader.In this context, the Minister of Justice voiced belief that President Iohannis won't break the Constitution.