Kenya is one of Romania's traditional partners in East Africa, president Iohannis says

Kenya is one of Romania's traditional partners in East Africa, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the end of his meeting in Nairobi with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto.

The Romanian president specified that his visit to Kenya takes place in a "very special context", after the adoption for the first time in Romania of the National Strategy for Africa and is part of the efforts to "reboost" Romania's relationships with the countries on this continent.

"Romania and Kenya have a long relationship, characterized by mutual respect," Iohannis said, adding that the country was "an example of political stability and democratic transition in East Africa."

AGERPRES