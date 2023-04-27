Local taxes and fees to be increased by 13.8%, starting next year, in Bucharest, based on inflation rate

Local taxes and fees will be increased by 13.8% from next year in Bucharest, based on the inflation rate, according to a draft decision adopted at the meeting of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest (CGMB) on Thursday.

The decision was adopted with 31 votes "in favor", one abstention and 19 "against".

In the case of hybrid means of transport, the tax is reduced by 95%. The bonus for paying in advance, until March 31, the tax on buildings, on land and the tax on means of transport owed by taxpayers for the whole year is 10%.

According to the address of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, for 2022 the inflation rate is 13.8%.

"It is a legal obligation that the General Council has to increase these taxes with the rate of inflation", declared the general mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan.AGERPRES