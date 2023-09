Meeting between Iohannis - Zelenski - von der Leyen and Bulgarian Deputy PM, in New York

President Klaus Iohannis had on Wednesday a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister, Mariya Gabriel, told Agerpres.

The meeting took place in the context of their participation in the UN General Assembly.