Memorandum of scientific cooperation, signed by Romania and Israel

The representatives of the ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization from Romania and those of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology from the State of Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a scientific cooperation program.

"A new joint funding program for Romanian-Israeli cooperative applied scientific research will be launched, through which the exchange of experience will be promoted in the fields of applied scientific research that both parties consider important in order to achieve sustainable growth and development in fields such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, green energy (hydrogen), laser physics, etc. Research areas will be mutually selected and, following a joint decision of both parties, may include supporting joint research projects led by scientists from both countries, supporting joint seminars, symposia and other scientific meetings, activities aimed at supporting the inclusion and participation of Romania and/or Israel in various other programs related to research and innovation," informs a press release of the MCID.

Being on a working visit to Israel, between February 25-28, the minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, had meetings with Ofir Akunis, the minister of Innovation, Science and Technology of the State of Israel, as well as with other high representatives and dignitaries from the Ministry of Communications and the National Directorate for Cyber Security.

On Tuesday, the Romanian delegation will have meetings with representatives of the university environment, at Tel Aviv University and at the Technion University in Haifa.AGERPRES