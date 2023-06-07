Memorandum on salary increases granted to Education staff through new Salary Law to be adopted Thursday.

On Thursday, the Government will adopt a memorandum regarding the salary increases granted to Education staff through the new Salary Law in order to strengthen the government's guarantees regarding the prioritization of Education in the future salary scale, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Executive, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca asked the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity to promote at the government level a Memorandum regarding the salary increases granted to the staff in Education through the new Salary Law, following the telephone discussion held with the representatives of the trade unions in the education system.

"The memorandum will be adopted in the Executive meeting tomorrow, June 8, 2023, and will be published in the Official Gazette of Romania, in order to strengthen the government's guarantees regarding the prioritization of Education in the future salary scale and the use of the average gross salary in the economy as a reference system for the salary of the beginner/university assistant. The governmental guarantees included in the Memorandum are also assumed at the level of the governing coalition, whose leaders have appropriated them in a Political Commitment," the press release reads.

The chairman of the Spiru Haret Federation of Education Unions, Marius Nistor, declared, on Wednesday, before entering the discussions at the Ministry of Education, that the strike in education can end when the Government comes up with a solution that will be accepted by colleagues, and on Thursday or Friday, 20,000 trade unionists are expected again in the streets, in the Romanian capital city.