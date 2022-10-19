Memorandum with Azerbaijan on an investment for a liquefied natural gas facility at the Black Sea

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Wednesday, the signing of a memorandum with the representatives of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR for a joint investment in a liquefied natural gas facility at the Black Sea.

"Following the bilateral meeting we had with the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Aliyev, we agreed to analyze together the possibility of starting a joint project at the Black Sea for liquefied gas. And, in this way, today, a team from the SOCAR company from Azerbaijan is present in Romania. This afternoon, at the Government, we will sign a memorandum together, which will form the basis of a joint investment in an LNG facility at the Black Sea," said Ciuca, at the beginning of the Government meeting, told Agerpres.

He specified that the development of such projects aims to ensure Romania's energy independence.

"We are as connected as possible and we have the necessary reasons to continue developing these projects, which will truly ensure our energy independence," the PM said.

According to the agenda announced by the Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will meet on Wednesday afternoon with the Ministers of Economy and Energy from Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov and Parviz Shahbazov, and the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, will also participate in the discussions.

At the end of the meeting, a memorandum will be signed between the Azerbaijani company SOCAR and SN ROMGAZ.