MEP Ciolos says he doesn't rule out possibility to run for president in 2024

MEP Dacian Cilos, the founder of the REPER party told a new conference on Friday in Iasi that he doesn't rule out the possibility to run in the presidential elections in 2024, told Agerpres.

According to the MEP, the REPER party members will be those deciding who shall be the candidate of the new political party running for president in 2024.

"I don't rule it out [running for president]. But this is a decision I shall make together with the colleagues and, depending on what the mood will be, let's see what will be the profile of the president that people expect in 2024. We know very well that I don't need a candidacy from this to increase my notoriety, to be visible. If I were to run for office, I would take this candidacy seriously and I would also take people's expectations seriously. A candidacy for the Presidency cannot be just a personal ambition of a politician, but it must respond to a need, an expectation," Ciolos responded when asked by journalists if he is considering to run for the presidential office.

Furthermore, he mentioned that he doesn't intend to candidate for "the chairmanship" of the newly established party.

He added that REPER party shall decide regarding each of next year's electoral voting whether it will go separately or make political alliances. According to him, the possibility of concluding an alliance even with former party colleagues from the Save Romania Party (USR) is not excluded.

Dacian Ciolos was in Iasi on Friday, following a series of visits to projects in the counties of Iasi, Botosani, Suceava and Neamt, as part of the European Romania Caravan.