Ministry of Education: Competition lists to be updated with other Olympiads, competitions

The Ministry of Education specified on Monday that during the following period the lists of competitions will be updated with other Olympiad events and competitions that do not provide for international stages, such as History or Romanian language and literature olympiads.

"Seeing as decentralization is a goal that is generally supported by the largest part of society, the analysis of those over 2,000 regional / inter-county / national contests will be done in a professional and responsible manner, the Ministry of Education supporting in one way or another any sort of activity that could generate a plus in training among students. Unfortunately, the epidemiological context does not allow to resume all these competitions in safety, a reason why the principle that was at the basis of the first selection was prioritizing Romania's participation in international competitions announced for 2022. All listed competitions, in the first stage are competitions that provide for international stages. During the following period, the lists of competitions will be updated with other Olympiad events and contests that do not provide for international events, but have tradition and national participation in the pre-university education system, such as History or Romanian language and literature Olympiads," reads a press release sent by the Ministry to AGERPRES.

According to the Ministry of Education, the framework methodology, the specific organization rules and the competition calendar will be adapted to the context and will be sent to be published as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Education reminds that at the moment of suspending school competitions, 78 national Olympiads were about to be held, as well as 67 national contests, 171 educational contests with the Ministry's financing, as well as 150 national education contests and 1,839 regional contests and inter-county contests without the Ministry's financing, Agerpres.ro informs.

On December 30, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced that he signed the order through which Olympiads and school competitions could be resumed, after two years of being suspended.

Several student associations, including the Students Association of Constanta (AEC) and the Association of Students of Bucharest and Ilfov (AEBI) have criticized the list of Olympiads and school contests published by the Ministry of Education, saying that there are "important" Olympiads missing, where many students took part, such as English, Romanian language and literature, as well as History.