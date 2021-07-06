 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry warns Romanians travelling to US of tropical storm Elsa warning

MAE

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Tuesday reminded Romanian nationals travelling to the US state of Florida that there is a tropical storm Elsa warning in place there.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Romanian nationals who want to travel in the area to be affected by the tropical storm Elsa to postpone any planned trip. Romanian nationals in the path of the storm kindly reminded to look for updated information on the trajectory of the tropical storm Elsa on the website of the US National Hurricane Center - https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/," reads a press statement released by MAE.

Romanian nationals can contact the Consulate General of Romania in Miami by calling +1.305.763.8714 and +1.305.763.8874, with the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call centre operators 24/7.

"Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing difficulties of an emergency nature may call the Consulate General of Romania in Miami by dialing + 1-202-515-8953," according to MAE.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.