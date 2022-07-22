More than 11 tonnes of glass waster from Greece for a company in Romania stopped at border

More than 11 tonnes of glass waste from Greece for a Romanian commercial company were stopped by the border police at the Giurgiu border crossing points for documents that did not comply with the legislation in force.

"The Giurgiu border police carried out, on the way to enter the country, the specific control on a truck, driven by a 42-year-old Romanian citizen. According to the documents accompanying the goods, he was transporting glass waste. After suspecting that the glass waste transport was not legal, the border police requested the support of the representatives of the Environmental Guard - Giurgiu County Commissariat. Following the checks carried out, the authorities found that the means of transport was loaded with 11,080 kilogrammes of glass waste, which were brought from Greece to be taken over by a company on the territory of Romania," according to a press release issued on Friday by the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate.

After analyzing the documents in question, the border authorities found that the transport does not meet the conditions to enter the territory of Romania, thus not complying with the legal provisions in force. AGERPRES